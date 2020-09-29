NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Davidson County Election Commission is meeting behind closed doors on Tuesday morning with its new attorney.
Former Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Bill Koch will be the lead attorney with assistance from Junaid Odubeko of the Bradley law firm. Both have experience in election law.
Koch will be paid $400 per hour, a reduction of his normal fee. Koch told the election commission that he has asked the Bradley firm to reduce Odubeko’s normal fee.
The election commission voted Friday to go to Chancery Court to ask a judge whether they must hold a special election in December. More than 20,000 Nashville voters signed petitions to get a charter amendment before the voters. That charter amendment would cap any property tax increase at 2% per year unless voters approve a higher amount. It would also mandate that voters approve bonds for large capital projects and prohibit giving away public land.
A special election would cost the city about $800,000.
Mayor John Cooper has warned that if the tax cut is enacted, city services would be deeply cut.
The money for the legal fees to file a lawsuit would come from the election commission’s budget.
Emily Reynolds, who chairs the election commission, made a statement in the meeting just before the group left for an executive session with Koch.
“I know all of us are concerned about costs, whether it be the legal fees or the hundreds of thousands of dollars a special election will cost. But this is the next best step to take so that we can all get more clarity on this issue going forward,” Reynolds said.
Technically, in asking for the matter to go to Chancery Court, the election commission must sue the citizens group that helped circulate the petition drive.
Monday, the chair of the state’s American for Prosperity-Tennessee, Tori Venable, told News 4’s Nancy Amons. “I like a good fight.”
Monday, the mayor’s office released a copy of an opinion written by Metro’s Department of Law. The city’s lawyers said the proposed charter amendment would conflict with state and local laws and would be unenforceable.
Metro legal cited, as an example, that state law gives the Metro Council the power to set the tax rate. It is not set by the citizens in a referendum.
During the election commission meeting Tuesday morning, Koch told the commission members that since he worked on the case as a consultant for Metro Legal last week, and would now be working solely for the election commission, Metro would have to give him a release from any conflict of interest.
The election commission hired outside council because the city and the election commission could have a conflict in the lawsuit.
