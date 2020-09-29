NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Davidson County Election Commission officially hired a legal team on Tuesday.

The election commission is preparing to go to court over the proposed special election to roll back a property tax increase approved by Metro Council in June.

The commission decided during a meeting last Friday to sue the citizens’ group that lead a petition drive to get a tax cut on the ballot.

Election commissioners want to invest in getting some answers before they spend nearly $1 million holding an election they said may not count.

On Tuesday the election commission voted officially to hire two lawyers to represent their interests.

The commission met briefly before going into an executive session. First, they officially hired former Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Bill Koch as lead council at $400 an hour. He will be assisted by co-council Junaid Odubeko. Both have election law experience.

“I know all of us are concerned about costs, legal fees or the expense of the special election, but this is the next best step to take so that all of can get some clarity on the issue going forward,” said Emily Reynolds, chair of the election commission.

More 20,000 Davidson County residents signed petitions asking for the right to vote on a charter amendment that would repeal the 34% property tax increase approved by Metro Council.

Mayor John Cooper is warning if a charter amendment is approved, the cuts would severely cut back city services.

On Monday, Metro’s Legal Department issued a legal opinion saying that the proposed charter amendment is illegal and unenforceable.

“The worst thing would be to go through an election, spend $800,000 to have a special election, then have the courts say you shouldn’t have done that,” said Jeff Roberts, Davidson County Administrator of Elections.

The petition drive was funded in part by Americans for Prosperity-Tennessee. Its state director criticized using taxpayer money on lawyers to fight something so many citizens want.

“Well I think it’s bad policy to write a blank check when Metro’s finances are in as bad a situation as it is. I can say that I don’t make $400 an hour or anything like that,” said Tori Venable with Americans for Prosperity-Tennessee.

The election commission expects to have regular meetings as they prepare for the lawsuit. The next meeting is set for Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 3 p.m.