NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Davidson County taxpayers will be left to pay the bill as the Davidson County Election Commission files a lawsuit to determine if a proposed charter amendment to lower and repeal the county’s property tax rate is legal.

More than 27,000 Davidson County residents signed a petition that would require a change to the Metro Charter that would roll back the 34% property tax increase enacted by Metro Council in June to just 2%.

How much will it cost taxpayers while the city of Nashville tries to keep a property tax repeal measure out of the voting booths?

The election commission plans to hire a team of outside lawyers to take the matter to court.

Michelle Toddy is one of the residents who want a tax relief measure on the ballot, saying a 34% property tax increase would be brutal for families like hers.

“A tornado took out my husband’s job. He had worked there for 40 years,” said Toddy.

The Election Commission voted Friday not to put the tax reform measure to a vote, instead deciding it would sue the citizens group instead. A lawsuit will filed in chancery court to challenge whether a special election must be held.

“I like a good fight,” said Tori Venable, state director of Americans for Prosperity, the citizens group that helped collect signatures.

She will be up against a team of lawyers the election commission is hiring.

News4 has learned that Bill Koch, no relation to the Koch brothers, will lead the team at $400 an hour, and he wants more help.

“What he mentioned is that in addition to him, we would retain another firm or lawyer to provide additional support and research services,” said Emily Reynolds, Davidson County Election Commission chair.

The election commission authorized Koch to bring in whatever law firm or lawyers he needs to help him.

Americans for Prosperity is funded by the Koch brothers. How much might they contribute for legal fees for the court fight to get the measure before the voters?

“Whether we get additional funding to help fight this is all up in the air right now,” said Venable. “To think that they are going to issue a blank check at who knows how much cost is just appalling.”

Councilman Steve Glover wants to know how much it will cost Nashville taxpayers, fighting something the taxpayers said they wanted.

“Metro has unlimited funds for hiring all these attorneys, and it bothers me considerably,” said Glover. “This is just another way for them to beat down everybody in Nashville and prove they’re in control, and they don’t give a rats patookie about what the people have to say or what their voice is.”

Mayor John Cooper’s administration has taken the position that if the measure passes, it would mean disastrous cuts for the city.

The election commission is meeting again on Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Metro Southeast office in the Bordeaux Conference Room. The meeting agenda says the commission will go into executive session to meet with lawyers.