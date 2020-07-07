Davidson County sees spike of COVID-19 cases since June 15

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Davidson County has seen a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases since June 15, according to Mayor John Cooper.
Cooper said during a press briefing on Tuesday morning that contact tracing showed household contact and non-essential workplaces account for around 40% of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“Behaviors and attitudes may have changed, the virus has not,” Cooper said. “Relaxed behavior has produced a rapid increase in case numbers. Now we are conducting record numbers in tests but seeing our positivity rate increase at a seven-day average of 16.2%.”
The mayor said 16% of the new cases have been from community spread events, such as faith-based, weddings, small gatherings and parties, 13% from domestic travel and around 7% from essential worksites, including construction, food production and health care.
On Tuesday, Metro Public Health Department reported 149 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest total since June 28 (122 cases reported). There have been 109,074 people tested in Davidson County with 11.3% of those now testing positive for COVID-19.
Heat maps released on Tuesday showed a shift in the location of cases since June 15. Concentrations of the COVID-19 virus in Davidson County include not only southeast Nashville and Madison, but have now spread to other parts of the county, including the downtown core.
Several states and cities have closed bars or restaurants similar to Nashville in an effort to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases.
The 14-day case average in Nashville has almost doubled in the past two weeks, from 133 on June 22 to 264 on Tuesday.
Cooper said that Houston, a city with a gigantic health capacity, is currently facing a bottleneck of issues because of the latest surge of the COVID-19 virus there. The transmission rate in Houston is currently slightly lower than Nashville’s transmission rate – 1.2 compared to 1.23.
“We need to take action immediately or we could be in a similar situation,” said Cooper.
“The virus has made a strong resurgence and we need to continue to not let our guard down so we can’t go back to what we were like in the spring,” said Dr. Alex Jahangir, Chairman of the Metro Health Board and Metro Coronavirus Task Force.
In Tuesday’s report, the health department reported that 27% of hospital beds were available along with 28% of ICU beds in the Metro area.
Dr. James Hildreth, President and CEO of Meharry Medical College, said scientists and their research showed that COVID-19 was is airborne and can be spread that way, and people aren’t realizing it.
“It’s disheartening to see what’s happening around us,” said Hildreth. “There’s no second wave. We have not even left the first wave. School is in major jeopardy. We have to get this under control.”
Officials said there was a spike in cases following the Memorial Day holiday and expect a similar spike in the future after the July 4 holiday.
A study from Vanderbilt set to be released later this week is expected to show an increase in cases in the urban core and in younger age groups, according to Jahangir.
“These people aren’t getting as sick, but they can get their parents and grandparents sick, and this is what increases hospital numbers,” said Jahangir.
Houston expects to run out of hospital beds within two weeks if the COVID-19 virus spread isn’t brought under control.
“It’s not reasonable to believe in the next several weeks that a hospital could reach its limits here,” said Jahangir.
Nashville General Hospital currently has beds available in cases of a surge of COVID-19 cases. Hospitals may also have a number of beds available if there is a surge.
