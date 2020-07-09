NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Davidson County reported the highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
The Metro Public Health Department reported 688 new COVID-19 cases, raising the county's total to 13,440. Of the 688 new cases, the health department said 172 of the positive results came from a backlog of cases from mid to late June. The health department is now working with a new lab and expects to eliminate or significantly reduce future reporting delays.
The health department also reported eight new deaths in the past 24 hours, raising the county's total number of deaths to 132.
Mayor John Cooper said since June 15 that more of the positive tests have been in the 25-34 age range, not the older age groups.
