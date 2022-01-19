NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Adding license plate readers to Davidson County took a step forward on Tuesday.

The measure has had many setbacks, however after last night’s Metro Council meeting, only one more vote is needed before they are added to city streets.

Two new measures were voted on last night regarding the license plate reader pilot program.

As the bill now stands, signs would be required to be placed at each camera location to address public concern and transparency in policing.

Additionally, no donations, tech or money will be allowed from private companies during the six-month pilot program.

Last night’s vote was not unanimous, with about a third of the council voting against it. Some council members citing concerns over data sharing and if I.C.E. could subpoena that data, creating a dystopian environment in Nashville.

“We've worked to address all concerns and we've got as close as we’re going to get without rendering this tool useless,” explained Courtney Johnston, a Metro council member. “I understand there are some council members that are against the use of LPRs and I respect their position, they are philosophically against them, I just disagree. We are surrounded by municipalities that use this technology very successfully, they are helping solve our crimes.”

More than 80 agencies in the state already use license plate readers including Mt. Juliet, Lebanon, and Spring Hill.