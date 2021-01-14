NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As many believe the vaccination process isn’t moving quickly enough, Nashville officials are reminding residents the vaccination process is long.
City officials said the state receives about 80,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses each week. Nashville receives about 5,300 doses a week.
So far, all providers across Nashville have administered just over 54,000 total doses of the vaccine, which includes 5,000 second doses.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper said officials are working to get vaccines in people’s arms and are limited by the amount of vaccines the county receives, but they want to make the best use of what they have.
“Our goal as a city is not to waste a single dose and use every dose as soon as it comes in,” Cooper said. “We want to keep wait times low and follow the phased approach prescribed by the state and the CDC guidelines.”
Davidson County and many of the surrounding counties are currently providing vaccinations to those in Phase 1a2 and age 75 and older. Click to view the current Tennessee vaccine phases.
“The scale of the logistics of this that glitches and hiccups were bound to happen as they have happened, and more are probably going to happen,” Dr. James Hildreth, President/CEO of Meharry Medical College, said. “We need a measure of grace and patience because people at all levels are doing the best they can.”
Officials said Nashville is expected to keep getting the same amount of vaccine doses for the next several weeks.
