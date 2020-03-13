NASHVILLE, TN (WSVM) -- The Metro Nashville-Davidson County cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus has moved overnight from six to ten.
Metro Nashville has an advisory online reiterating health department guidelines for precautions everyone should take.
Metro has said that they are not requiring closures or cancellations at this time, but advises everyone in the community to be aware of the risks.
Mayor John Cooper held a press conference Friday alongside Metro Health officials and Vanderbilt University Medical Center infectious disease expert physicians.
Cooper announced the formation of a Metro Nashville/Davidson County Coronavirus Task Force, and will include leading clinicians, epidemiologists, and other partners from Metro Government, educational institutions, hospitals, and other important community organizations.
Dr. Alex Jahangir, MD, MMHC, has been named chair of the Coronavirus Task Force. Dr. Jahangir currently serves as Director of the Division of Orthopedic Trauma at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and Executive Medical Director of the Vanderbilt Center for Trauma, Burn, and Emergency Surgery.
He is a Board Certified orthopaedic surgeon and received his medical degree from the University of Tennessee and his degree in healthcare management from the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the Metro Public Health Department’s website: https://www.nashville.gov/Health-Department/Coronavirus.aspx.
The Tennessee Department of Health’s website: www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.
CDC has updated information and guidance available online: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
