NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is suspending individuals reporting to serve “weekend time” until further notice because of the increase in COVID-19 cases in the community.
The sheriff’s office said 66 inmates are testing positive for COVID-19 this week, up from 27 who had tested positive last week. There are also 481 of the 1,601 inmates being housed on restriction, up from 131 the previous week. Vaccines are offered to the inmate population on an ongoing basis.
Courts are continuing operation so citations bookings are not impacted.
The sheriff’s office said any individual scheduled to serve “weekend time” should call 615-862-8367 to reschedule.
