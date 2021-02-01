NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that 92 inmates in county facilities are currently testing positive for COVID-19.

This is the highest number of reported cases in Davidson County jails since July 2.

180 inmates, 24 Davidson sheriff staffers test positive for COVID-19

Eight employees are also currently testing positive.

The number of inmates on restriction is 134.

Currently there are 1,555 inmates housed in Davidson County facilities, including 1,411 males and 144 females.

The sheriff’s office works with the Metro Public Health Department regarding testing, medical housing of inmates and staff safety guidelines.