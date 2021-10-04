NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Davidson County has seen the number of COVID-19 cases decrease in the past month, Mayor John Cooper said on Monday.
“We are seeing improvements in our COVID trends,” Cooper said in a social media post. “Average new daily cases are down over 50% in the past month.”
On Monday, Metro Nashville Public Health Department reported 4,371 active COVID-19 cases and 295 people are currently hospitalized. The 14-day average number of cases is 276.0. A month ago, 475 people were hospitalized and the 14-day average exceeded 800.
Nashville, we are seeing major improvements in our COVID trends. Average new daily cases are down over 50% in the past month.COVID hospitalizations in Middle Tennessee are down 39% since the peak of the Delta surge.Visit https://t.co/nsSVWENrKA for testing & vaccine info. pic.twitter.com/4wAwhzSoLh— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) October 4, 2021
COVID-19 update:• 725 new cases in past 72 hours• 4 additional deaths. 3 unvaccinated.• 7-day test positivity: 11.2% • 55.9% of Nashvillians are fully vaccinatedSee full report on the Epidemiology and Surveillance Updates tab:https://t.co/obqHdmJlzI— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) October 4, 2021
Metro Nashville Public Schools has seen a similar decrease in cases in the past month.
In its weekly report posted on Monday, 32 staff members and 201 students had confirmed cases of COVID-19 while 51 staff members and 1,421 students were quarantined or isolated. In a report issued Aug. 30, there were 64 staff members and 535 students had confirmed cases of COVID-19 while 153 staff members and 3,895 students were quarantined or isolated.
The trend of lower number of case numbers is similar across the country. According to Johns Hopkins University, the country is averaging around 107,000 new infections every day, down from more than 150,000 just last month. Rates of hospitalizations and deaths have also been on the decline.
