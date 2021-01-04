NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department announced on Monday that Davidson County remains in Phase 1A1 in the COVID-19 distribution plan.
The health department, in a social media post, said there are roughly 55,000 people in phase 1A1 in the county. Phase 1A1 includes inpatient and other high exposure healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, first responders and adults who cannot live independently.
“We hope to be offering the vaccine to more sectors of the population soon and will be sure to communicate the process clearly for those populations as soon as we can, to start organizing for their administration,” the health department said. “We all know that vaccines don’t do any good unless they are in the bodies of the public, so as soon as we have them, we want to get them administered as quickly as possible.”
The health department that the 55,000 people in Phase 1A1 is more than 68 of Tennessee’s 95 counties.
Many counties outside the largest counties are in Phase 1A1, 1A2 and vaccinating those over age 75. Some counties are also giving vaccinations to those in Phase 1B.
To see the latest vaccine information and phase by county, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.