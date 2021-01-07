NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Davidson County’s COVID-19 Community Assessment Centers will open at 10 a.m. Friday because of forecasted cold temperatures.
The three assessment centers will be open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. after a change in the overnight temperature reported in the National Weather Service’s forecast for Friday morning.
Operational times for the COVID-19 Community Assessment Centers, operated by Meharry Medical College, are subject to change depending on weather conditions.
Testing is free to the public at all community assessment centers. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 615-862-7777 and operates daily from 7 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Community Assessment Centers are located at:
- Nissan Stadium Lot N, 1 Titans Way, Nashville, TN 37213
- Meharry Medical College, 918 21st Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37208
- Former Kmart location, 2491 Murfreesboro Pk., Nashville, TN 37217
