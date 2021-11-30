Daughter of one of ‘Groveland Four’ talks about father’s exoneration 7 decades later

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman waited more than seven decades to hear that her father, one of the Groveland Four, was innocent on a charge of rape.

Four black men, known as the Groveland Four, were exonerated posthumously after being falsely accused of raping a white woman in the 1940s in Florida. They were exonerated on Nov. 23.

“That felt like 72 years of emotions built up in a bottle and that bottle burst,” Carol Greenlee said after her dad Charles Greenlee was exonerated. “if you ever asked God to show you a miracle, and wow, I cannot explain it to you in any words.”

Overcome with emotion, Greenlee couldn’t hold back her tears in the Florida courtroom the moment her father was finally declared innocent of rape years later after he died and served time for a crime he didn’t commit.

“I waited 72 years to hear my father’s name attached to innocence. I waited and it was overwhelming. In that courtroom when the judge says Charles Greenlee, innocent. I felt his spirit inside of me say thank you,” Greenlee said.

Greenlee said her father was the youngest of the Groveland Four and was given a life sentence in prison.

“My father was taken to jail by the night watchmen and was told if there is no other disturbance or incident around, we’ll let you go ‘boy’ in the morning. He was never let go. He was tortured in the basement of the courthouse,” Greenlee said.

What happened over 70 years ago left a mark on Greenlee.

“It hurts, even as a little kid, that hurts, because you’re carrying that could of embarrassment, of guilt, thinking you’re the cause, you’re the reason for it,” Greenlee said. “Had it not been for me, my father won’t have gone to Groveland looking for a job. For 72 years I carried that.”

She said new evidence recently allowed the Groveland Four case to be back in court. As a woman, Greenlee’s father’s innocence of a rape charge goes beyond her.

“I don’t have to be embarrassed as a child, or my nieces and nephews don’t have to hold their heads down and carry the same cloud over them that I carried for years,” Greenlee said. “Rape is such a hideous crime and for years that’s why I stayed apart from having to be a part of other kids because I was embarrassed that my father was accused of rape and a young girl, I had no way of proving that it wasn’t true.”

Greenlee never stopped working to get this moment of closure and clear her father’s name.

“I talked with other friends of mine that are lawyers, reading the laws of the state of Florida, trying to find what else can I do to get this thing rolling,” Greenlee said. “The thing that really propelled me was knowing that God got this.”

Greenlee said she always had one goal.

“One, to let the world know he was not a rapist; two, that I’m going to clear his name, and three, the system that punished him will exonerate him,” she said. “Those three things have happened. I’m at peace. He’s at peace.”

As for her father’s legacy.

“My father should be known as a young man who was determined to live a decent life, to raise his kids in a decent way. That’s what I want folks to know,” Greenlee said. “My father was my hero and an example of a person who took the high road rather than to tell or each his children how to hate. My father taught us how to love.”

Greenlee said she started a scholarship in Fort Lauderdale, FL, for children with incarcerated parents.