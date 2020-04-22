Data will drive decision to reopen Nashville for business

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Coronavirus Task Force continues to emphasize the city will not reopen until certain metrics are met.
Mayor John Cooper laid out the guidelines to reopening the city on Tuesday.
- A transmission rate of less than 1, meaning that each person would not infect more than one other person in Davidson County
- A 14-day downward trend in new cases of COVID-19,
- Adequate testing and PPE capacity for our region,
- A robust health care infrastructure to conduct contact tracing investigations throughout the community.
"It's up to each one of us to reopen business," said Cooper during Wednesday's update. "Keep your distance, stay at home and we'll reopen as soon as possible."
The Metro Public Health Department said on Wednesday there were 26 new cases reported in Davidson County, raising the total confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,962. Of that number, 1,027 patients have recovered from the virus. There have been 22 deaths reported in Davidson County.
The health department also detailed the racial breakdown of those who have tested positive and died from COVID-19 in Davidson County.
For those who have tested positive, 40% are listed as white, 13% black, 12% multi-racial or other, 5% Asian, 6% unknown and 24% are pending. Of the deaths, 10 were listed as white, nine were listed as black and three were listed as other.
"The virus is highlighting the impact of health disparities in our society," said Dr. Alex Jahangir, chairman of the Metro task force. "Minorities and those with limited access to healthcare are most seriously impacted disapportionately.
"As you can see, while black Nashvillians make up 13% of the cases in Nashville/Davidson County, they comprised almost half of the deaths in our community. We need to ensure that Nashvillians that need a test are getting a test."
The Metro Public Health Department has three assessement sites that provide testing on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Those sites are located outside Nissan Stadium, near Meharry Medical College and at the former Kmart location on Murfreesboro Pike.
Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall said 119 inmates in Davidson County jails are in some form of medical restriction. There have been 300 sheriff's office employees tested and seven tested positive. One has recovered and returned to work.
"When someone is arrested, the exposure rate is much higher for those working at or being held at the jail," said Hall. "We're working to reduce the jail population where it's fit."
Hall said each person is screened when they are booked into the jail. The sheriff is confident in what they are doing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but realizes that it could still spread through the jail.
"We're confident in how we're testing and isolating positive inmate or an inmate showing symptoms. You'd have to test every inmage every day to be confident. We don't have those resources," said Hall.
"Yes, we expect the numbers to go up and we're concerned and preparing. We're trying to meet all stndards of care. This is a dormitory environment, exposure risk is very high. We're trying to minimize the risk."
The new detention center in downtown Nashville, scheduled to officially open in May, is being used now as a housing and isolation area for infected or quarantined inmates, according to Hall.
There's also concern with the state reopening next week, Nashville could be overwhelmed with new cases from outlying areas. Gov. Bill Lee's opening of the state does not affect Davidson and five other counties with its own public health system.
"We will continue to serve all comers on a health care standpoint," said Jahangir. "We're closely monitoring hospital capacity and the access to personal protection equipment for health care workers."
"If a surge threatens capacity, we will respond," added Cooper.
There are currently more than 3,700 cases of COVID-19 in the Metro area.
