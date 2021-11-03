NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Council voted unanimously to hire Margaret O. Darby as Special Counsel and Director of the Council Office, the first woman appointed to lead the Council Office since the formation of the Metropolitan Government in 1963.
Darby replaced longtime Director Jon Cooper who resigned in June to go into private legal practice.
“We are extremely fortunate to have Ms. Darby join us at the Council,” Vice Mayor Jim Shulman said in a statement. “She brings a tremendous amount of talent and experience, especially as it regards financial matters of the City.”
Darby has been with the Metropolitan Government Department of Law since January 2001. In that office, she most recently served as the senior attorney leading the team providing representation and advice for Metro’s fiscal administration departments, including the Department of Finance, the Mayor’s Office of Economic and Community Development, and the Metropolitan Sports Authority. She also served as Metro’s issuer’s counsel for municipal bond issuances in more than 30 government financing transactions including the Music City Center.
“I am excited about the opportunity to continue my career in public service by working directly with the Metro Council,” Darby said in a statement. “I already know many of the members through my work on Metro’s budget and on Metro’s bond obligations and I look forward to building onto those relationships.”
A graduate of the Vermont Law School, Darby served as the school’s Student Bar Association President. She was also a member of the Environmental Law Society and a Founding Member of the Women’s Rugby Club. Since moving to Nashville, Darby has served as President of the Eastwood Neighbors Neighborhood Association and as a Board Member of the Friends of Shelby Park.
Darby will start work as the Director on Jan. 1, 2022. Hannah Zeitlin has been serving as Interim Director since July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.