NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Interim Police Chief John Drake said at least one case brought forward by Silent No Longer TN will be investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Drake made the statement Tuesday night after reviewing material from the organization.
“I want to be clear that I and the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department have absolutely no tolerance for sexual harassment or sexual misconduct,” Drake said in a statement. “Any allegation of that nature against any police department employee will be taken very seriously and investigated.
“After reviewing certain material this afternoon from Silent No Longer TN, the MNPD joined Mayor (John) Cooper in asking District Attorney General Glenn Funk to request an independent TBI investigation of an allegation of sexual assault by one employee in 2016. General Funk concurred with this request.”
Cooper said in a series of tweets on Monday that he spoke with Greta McClain of Silent No Longer about the multiple allegations of sexual assault and harassment within the Metro Police Department.
“I find the allegations deeply concerning,” Cooper said in a tweet. “I have forwarded the allegations to the District Attorney and Metro Human Resources. I have requested that they perform a comprehensive and independent investigation into each criminal and civil allegation of misconduct. I hope this process gains the confidence of those alleging misconduct and encourages them to share more information so an independent review comes to a just conclusion.”
One of the incidents under investigation was from April when Metro Police Capt. Jason Reinbold was caught on video having an argument with a woman outside his house.
Drake said the Office of Professional Accountability is examining the Silent No Longer TN report for policy violation allegations that have not been previously investigated by the police department.
“We will take action against those found to have violated our rules,” said Drake in a statement.
Drake said during Cooper’s coronavirus press conference on Tuesday morning that he supports the investigations.
“We fully support any independent investigation and once the results from those independent investigations are forwarded to me, then I’ll take swift action on what’s needed,” Drake said.
