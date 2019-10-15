Cyntoia Brown sits down with News4

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- She made national headlines and inspired Hollywood celebrities and music artists to plead her case, urging lawmakers, the Governor of Tennessee, even the President, to release her from prison.

Now, Cyntoia Brown, convicted of murder as a 16 year-old girl, is a free woman after spending 15 years behind bars.

“I just can’t help but feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude and sense of awe with how everything played out,” she says.

Cyntoia Brown was released from a Nashville prison on August 7, 2019. Earlier this year, then-Governor Bill Haslem announced he would grant her clemency. He called her case “tragic and complex”.

Since her conviction in 2004, Cynotia maintained that she acted in self-defense.

“In that very moment, when the actual incident happened, it’s like all of these pieces just shattered. For years it was just me picking up the pieces, examining it, thinking what happened? How did this all come together,” she says.

Cynotia claims she was lured as a teenager into a world of sex and human trafficking.

“There was so much that was going on at the time, so many things I had been learning from the people around me that led me to be in that situation with that man in the first place, that led me to being vulnerable, led me to be exploited by him.”

Just two months out of prison, the 31 year-old is now married, she wrote a book, and she’s on a mission to make sure what happened to her doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“There are so many things that are glorified now that are not necessary conducive to a healthy understanding of relationships, of self-worth. So many things that parents try to instill in their kids, but it’s being overcome by all these other messages,” she says, warning parents this can happen to anyone. “I think we need to be mindful of the different influences that affect children, that affect young people. Our minds are so impressionable when we’re young.”

Her book, “Free Cyntoia”, chronicles her upbringing and the influences that lured her into darkness… and ultimately her path to freedom.

“It’s not important just for us to understand, but it’s important for us to try and prevent it from happening to someone else. So I really wanted to go into depth about that in my book. And I did. I outlined everything that contributed to me being in that place where I was when I was 16,” she says.

As for her husband, she admits she was surprised the media found out she was married while in prison, as they did not intend for that news to become public knowledge, but she did confirm she’s married to musician and CEO, Jamie Long.

“Love in those circumstances is completely different than what I thought love was,” she says. “It was a whole process of me understanding what it meant to have healthy relationships with people, what it meant to really love another person and to love myself.”