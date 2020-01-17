While the money transferring app Venmo may be convenient and widely popular, News4's Carley Gordon explains why it may not be as secure as you think.

 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Whether it’s splitting the cost of a pizza or paying your portion of the cable bill, more people than ever are using Venmo.

“I use my Venmo account on a regular basis,” said former FBI agent Scott Augenbaum, who wrote the book “The Secret to Cyber Security.”

Augenbaum called money-moving apps like Venmo the “next up and coming attack vector.”

“Yes, and I’m hearing about things like this. These types of crimes are being reported,” said Augenbaum.

Some victims are paying scam artists who take the money and run. Other people’s Venmo accounts are getting hacked, and it’s not like credit card fraud where you’re protected. Once the money is gone, it’s gone.

“You have absolutely no recourse,” said Augenbaum.

Augenbaum said only use Venmo with people you know and trust, like family members and friends, or a vendor who you recognize and get to see face-to-face.

Don’t use it on Craigslist and never use it for things like concerts or a sporting event, he said.

“When you are using Venmo, it is like taking cash out of the ATM and giving it to someone on the internet. Good luck trying to find them at that point,” said Augenbaum.

Augenbaum said it’s also important that you have a six to eight-digit passcode to get into your phone, otherwise use the face recognition feature.

 
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 
 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Carley Gordon joined the News4 team as a reporter in 2009. Carley currently covers the crime beat around Middle Tennessee.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.