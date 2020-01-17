NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Whether it’s splitting the cost of a pizza or paying your portion of the cable bill, more people than ever are using Venmo.
“I use my Venmo account on a regular basis,” said former FBI agent Scott Augenbaum, who wrote the book “The Secret to Cyber Security.”
Augenbaum called money-moving apps like Venmo the “next up and coming attack vector.”
“Yes, and I’m hearing about things like this. These types of crimes are being reported,” said Augenbaum.
Some victims are paying scam artists who take the money and run. Other people’s Venmo accounts are getting hacked, and it’s not like credit card fraud where you’re protected. Once the money is gone, it’s gone.
“You have absolutely no recourse,” said Augenbaum.
Augenbaum said only use Venmo with people you know and trust, like family members and friends, or a vendor who you recognize and get to see face-to-face.
Don’t use it on Craigslist and never use it for things like concerts or a sporting event, he said.
“When you are using Venmo, it is like taking cash out of the ATM and giving it to someone on the internet. Good luck trying to find them at that point,” said Augenbaum.
Augenbaum said it’s also important that you have a six to eight-digit passcode to get into your phone, otherwise use the face recognition feature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.