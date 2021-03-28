NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Rising water on the Cumberland River is expected to crest on Monday according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which regulates the water levels on the Cumberland River and its tributaries.
The Cumberland River basin has seen totals of 3-8 inches of rain over the past 24 hours. In Nashville, 5.75 inches of rain was recorded, the most ever on a March date and the fourth highest single-day rainfall total in history.
“Multiple stream gages throughout the region have risen or are forecasted to rise above their respective Action and Flood Stages due to the heavy rainfall we received,” said Randall Kerr with the Corps’ Water Management office in an email to News4.
The stage on the Cumberland River at Nashville is 38.8 feet with a forecasted crest of 41.9 feet early Monday. This is 1.9 feet above flood stage, but just below moderate flood stage of 42 feet.
“The forecasted stage was developed through close coordination of NWS forecasts with my Water Management team’s operating plan throughout the basin,” said Kerr.
The Cumberland River in Carthage is currently 36.2 feet and the National Weather Service forecasts a crest of 38.4 feet later Sunday. This stage is above the regulating stage of 29 feet and action stage of 35 feet, but below flood stage of 40 feet.
The Cumberland River in Clarksville is expected to crest at 49.1 feet on Monday, 3.1 feet above flood stage. It is currently at 41.8 feet.
The Army Corps of Engineers said with rising water conditions along the Cumberland River, it will limit discharges from Wolf Creek, Dale Hollow, Center hill and Percy Priest in order to store water and limit peak stages along the Cumberland River.
“We are communicating with our Resource offices to relay pool forecasts and any impacts that may occur due to the rising pool levels as a result of storing water to prevent downstream impacts,” said Kerr. “As a result of the local rainfall and corresponding runoff, Cordell Hull and Old Hickory are expected to see rising pool levels approaching the top of their respective surcharge levels (elevations 508 and 450 feet, respectively) and have increased discharges as needed to hold these pool levels.”
The locks at Old Hickory and Cheatham Lock and Dam have been closed to navigation until at least through next weekend, according to Kerr.
