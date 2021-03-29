NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Cumberland River continues to rise in Nashville after several inches of rainfall in Middle Tennessee over the weekend, hitting what the NWS classifies as a 'minor flood stage' around 2:30 Monday morning.

Nashville rainfall The highest single-day rainfall amounts in recorded history: May 2, 2010: 7.25 inches Sept. 13, 1979: 6.60 inches May 1, 2010: 6.32 inches March 27, 2021: 5.57 inches

The water level rise jumped about 14 feet compared to the levels on Saturday morning.

The water is expected to crest on the Cumberland on Monday, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which regulates the water levels on the river and its tributaries.

The Cumberland River basin saw totals of 3-8 inches of rain over the weekend. In Nashville, 5.75 inches of rain was recorded, the most ever on a March date and the fourth highest single-day rainfall total in history.

“Multiple stream gages throughout the region have risen or are forecasted to rise above their respective Action and Flood Stages due to the heavy rainfall we received,” said Randall Kerr with the Corps’ Water Management office in an email to News4.

The water level will hit a forecasted crest of 41.9 feet early Monday — 1.9 feet above flood stage, but just below moderate flood stage of 42 feet.

“The forecasted stage was developed through close coordination of NWS forecasts with my Water Management team’s operating plan throughout the basin,” said Kerr.

The National Weather Service forecast a crest of 38.4 feet on the Cumberland in Carthage on Sunday. This stage is above the regulating stage of 29 feet and action stage of 35 feet, but below flood stage of 40 feet.

The Cumberland River in Clarksville is expected to crest at 49.1 feet on Monday, 3.1 feet above flood stage. It is currently at 41.8 feet.

River gauge reports/projected crests River gauge reports and projected crests of Tennessee rivers, as provided by the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency: River City CURRENT Flood Stage Projected Crest Duck River Centerville Major 39' Harpeth River Kingston Springs Major 40' Tennessee River Savannah Moderate 377' Buffalo River Lobelville Moderate 20' Duck River Hurricane Mills Moderate 27' Duck River Columbia Moderate 39' South Fork Forked Deer River Jackson Minor 36' Tennessee River Perryville Minor 365' Piney River Vernon Minor 24'-past peaked, was major Harpeth River Franklin Minor Currently 28' still cresting Harpeth River Bellevue Minor 27'-will go into moderate stage Cumberland River Bordeaux Minor Currently 34' still cresting Cumberland River Omohundro Minor Currently 42'-still cresting Mill Creek Woodbine Minor 20'-past peaked, was moderate Mill Creek Antioch Minor 17'-past peaked, was moderate Cumberland River Old Hickory Minor 189 kcfs-will be major Cumberland River Hunters Point Minor Currently 54' still cresting Cumberland River Nashville Action Crest at 41.9' at minor stage Cumberland River Clarksville Action Crest at 49' at minor stage

The Army Corps of Engineers said with rising water conditions along the Cumberland River, it will limit discharges from Wolf Creek, Dale Hollow, Center hill and Percy Priest in order to store water and limit peak stages along the Cumberland River.

“We are communicating with our Resource offices to relay pool forecasts and any impacts that may occur due to the rising pool levels as a result of storing water to prevent downstream impacts,” said Kerr. “As a result of the local rainfall and corresponding runoff, Cordell Hull and Old Hickory are expected to see rising pool levels approaching the top of their respective surcharge levels (elevations 508 and 450 feet, respectively) and have increased discharges as needed to hold these pool levels.”

The locks at Old Hickory and Cheatham Lock and Dam have been closed to navigation until at least through next weekend, according to Kerr.