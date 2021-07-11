NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A criminal justice reform protest will be held Sunday afternoon beginning at the Justice A.A. Birch Building in downtown Nashville.
The march begins at 2:33 p.m. at the justice center, located at 408 Second Ave. N.
“The moment is now to transform the criminal justice center and promote public safety in Nashville and Davidson County,” Pastor Howard Jones Jr., founder of the Together Movement, said in a news release. “Jacques Clemmons and Daniel Hambrick should both be alive today. The aggressive, reckless actions of the officers involved in these incidents have taken these men and so many others from their families.”
The Together Movement, along with Pounding4Change, are launching a campaign to end discriminatory policing practices in Nashville and Davidson County and to build a lasting movement that promotes public safety and reduces reliance on policing.
The two organizations are bringing together a movement of community members, advocates and people from all walks of live to amplify the voices of those most unfairly targeted by police.
The Pounding4Change Foundation is an organization of bikers that are united and pounding from city to city, state to state to make a positive change and a difference in communities peacefully and make sure our voices are heard on the local, city, state and federal levels.
Many are saying people of color seem to experience “too much” hatred, distain, injustice, bias and other inequities that prevent minorities from experiencing a quality of life that is good and wholesome.
“We can’t wait for somebody to do something, say something. We are that somebody and we have something to say and something to do,” Jones said.
The peaceful protest is scheduled to take place on the steps of the Justice A.A. Birch Building.
