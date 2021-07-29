NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The surge of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 is now becoming a tipping point for many Tennesseans to get vaccinated.
Vaccinations were up 46.5% over the past seven days compared to the average of the previous four weeks, according to a tweet by Nashville Mayor John Cooper.
Tra Armstead chose on Wednesday to get his first dose of the vaccine.
“I was skeptic,” Armstead said. “But with this, I felt like it was almost imperative in the condition that we’re in right now that I go ahead and get that vaccine.”
For Metro Public Health Department, the increase in vaccinations is an encouraging element during an otherwise concerning time. Cooper also tweeted that due to the Delta variant, COVID-19 cases are up 400% over the past month.
“I’m a little fearful, not necessary for my health, but the people around me,” Armstead said.
While Armstead chose to wait to get his vaccine, he knows he’s not alone, doing what he believes it will take to avoid going backwards.
“I just don’t want to go back to wearing masks and people on lockdown 24/7. That’s definitely something I do not want to revisit,” Armstead said.
City and health leaders in Nashville encourage residents to get vaccinated. Data shows 39% of Tennessean are fully vaccinated.
Click to find where Metro Public Health Department is offering vaccination clinics. Vaccines are also available at the COVID-19 Community Assessment Center in the former Kmart parking lot on Murfreesboro Pike.
