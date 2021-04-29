NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - COVID-19 metrics remain stable in Nashville as the county moves toward removing all restrictions except for the mask mandate last month.

The seven-day percent positive has stayed in the 4.0% range this week.

Metro Public Health Department announced Tuesday that all COVID-19 restrictions, with the exception of the mask mandate, would expire at 12:01 a.m. on May 14.

Officials reported that 40.5% of Davidson County residents have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Residents can receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Music City Center through May 7. Appointments are not required, but can be scheduled in advance online or by calling the COVID hotline at 615-862-7777. The vaccination center at the Music City Center will close on May 28.

The health department will continue to offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Murfreesboro Pike vaccination site operated by Meharry Medical College.

Officials will also be present at community centers and events such as a community event this weekend at Hadley Park and the upcoming Tennessee Craft Fair to offer the vaccine.

Younger populations are showing more hesitancy to get the vaccine. In Nashville, those under the age 35 have the lowest vaccination rate.

Michigan is currently surging with COVID cases with younger people in the hospital. The older residents have been vaccinated while the younger residents have not.

Health officials said if that sort of surge happened here, the city would have to implement restrictions again.

Metro Public Health Department resumed providing the Johnson & Johnson vaccination at the Murfreesboro Pike drive-through vaccination center after the CDC and FDA lifted the temporary pause. The Pfizer vaccine is also being offered as an option

Health officials said those receiving the vaccination at the drive-through site are favoring the Johnson & Johnson one dose vaccine at a 2-to-1 rate.

Metro Public Health Department said it would be changing the hours of the COVID hotline beginning Monday. The phone line will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays and will be closed on weekends beginning on Saturday.

Dr. Alex Jahangir, chairman of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force, said there have been no discussions at this time to end the county’s mask mandate.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday that most COVID-19 restrictions in the 89 counties. He said he hoped the six counties with independent health departments – Davidson, Hamilton, Knox, Madison, Shelby and Sullivan – would end all restrictions by May 31.