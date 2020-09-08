NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - What were once considered hot spots for COVID-19 - South Nashville and the downtown area - appear to doing better, according to the latest heat map Metro Nashville Public Health released showing the concentration of active cases of the virus.
Areas of South Nashville are also home to many of the city’s immigrant and refugee communities and some low income residents. Health officials say they had to specially target with social media campaigns to help get COVID under control.
“We're cautiously optimistic that we're starting to have a steady decline of cases in those communities,” said Metro Public Health Department Epidemiologist Leslie Waller.
She said, like the rest of Nashville, areas hardest hit by the virus are seeing improvement.
“A large part of that was social media outreach using figure heads using community influencers to pastors,” said Waller.
The Health Department used targeted campaigns in other common languages to these areas like Spanish and Arabic.
Health Department officials said staff went into the communities as well to offer more testing and encouraging mask use to slow the virus.
The state and Nashville’s health officials also began looking at active case numbers and the positivity rate with new guidelines that caused a drop in active cases.
Health officials said regardless of how numbers appear, efforts like the mask mandate and phases appear to be working.
“I think we're getting there and we're seeing the fruits of a lot of the orders mandates efforts to change that behavior,” said Waller.
Waller said the maps can appear to shift the hot spots if more testing is done in other areas, like the northwest side of Nashville shows on Tuesday.
