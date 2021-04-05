NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Monday began the start of the five-day vaccination event at Hadley Park in North Nashville.

The event is helping to vaccinate Metro Nashville’s underserved communities.

Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center is partnering with Piedmont Natural Gas, Connectus Health, Mayor John Cooper’s office, Metro Public Health Department and the YMCA helped create the event, which will administer 2,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Kelly Easter said she signed up online for the vaccination.

“I’ve been looking forward to it since I knew there was a vaccine. I was sent the link. I just filled out a quick questionnaire and had my appointment,” Easter said.

Maxie Goff said he and his wife were able to get the vaccines without an appointment.

“I saw it on the news this morning and I said it would be a good time just to go on and go today,” Goff said. “Got in and got out, quick.”

The event runs daily from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Hadley Park.

Click to sign up for an appointment.