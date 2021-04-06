NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Watson Grove Baptist Church is partnering with the Metro Public Health Department to host a community COVID-19 vaccine event from 3-5:30 p.m. Tuesday at its Nashville campus.
Attendees are asked to register for an available vaccine appointment online. Appointment slots are still available.
Watson Grove Baptist Church is located at 1415 Horton Ave., Nashville, TN 37212.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.