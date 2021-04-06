COVID vaccination
 

The Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines provide highly effective protection, according to a new report from the CDC. A pharmacist is shown injecting the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into one of about 200 people who got their shots at First Baptist Church of Highland Park March 18, 2021 in Landover, Maryland.

 
 
 Chip Somodevilla
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Watson Grove Baptist Church is partnering with the Metro Public Health Department to host a community COVID-19 vaccine event from 3-5:30 p.m. Tuesday at its Nashville campus.

Attendees are asked to register for an available vaccine appointment online. Appointment slots are still available.

Watson Grove Baptist Church is located at 1415 Horton Ave., Nashville, TN 37212.

 
 
 

