NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 25-year-old man is giving a huge thank you to the team of doctors and nurses at Ascension Saint Thomas West who helped save his life last year when he was diagnosed with a severe case of COVID-19.
Patrick Dalton and his family drove from Knoxville on Tuesday to show their appreciation.
The Austin Peay State University graduate spent six weeks inside the ICU at Saint Thomas West beginning in April 2020.
“It took a while for me to feel like coming back because I didn’t want to come back and not be in good shape. I wanted them to see me up on my own two legs,” said Dalton.
Norman Wells, director of nursing as Ascension Saint Thomas West, said there were 180 different medical staff members who helped take care of Dalton during his stay.
He said seeing Dalton on Tuesday gives him so much joy.
“When I met him at the door, I said, ‘Patrick, I’ve never seen you standing up before. You’ve always been laying down,’” said Wells. “It was great to be able to see him and hear him.”
Dalton brought a bar of soap and soap dish for the staff that was by his side last spring.
“A lot of the people that I’m getting to meet I don’t remember that well,” said Dalton. “It’s good to see that they remember me and that they can see their work pays off by seeing me up walking around.”
Dalton said he starts a new job next week with the Department of Children’s Services.
