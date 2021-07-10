Drone Music City Center - KVB.jpg

FILE photo of Music City Center

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Public Health and the Tennessee Department of Health reports there has been a small number of COVID-19 cases connected to the Southern Baptist Convention’s annual meeting held at the Music City Center.

The Tennessee Department of Health notified Metro Public Health about two cases it had identified in Tennessee.

The state notified other state health departments and learned that another eight cases were reported from other states. Those states were not identified.

The Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting on June 15 and 16 was the first large-scale conference held in Nashville after Metro lifted restrictions on gatherings.

 

