NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Public Health and the Tennessee Department of Health reports there has been a small number of COVID-19 cases connected to the Southern Baptist Convention’s annual meeting held at the Music City Center.
The Tennessee Department of Health notified Metro Public Health about two cases it had identified in Tennessee.
The state notified other state health departments and learned that another eight cases were reported from other states. Those states were not identified.
The Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting on June 15 and 16 was the first large-scale conference held in Nashville after Metro lifted restrictions on gatherings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.