NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In a week when there was good news about a vaccine trial, there is some bad news about the spread of COVID-19 in Nashville.

The numbers of people testing positive continues to skyrocket with 540 new cases reported since Wednesday, putting the seven-day rolling average at 324 cases per day. Hospital bed capacity in Davidson County is now at only 4%.

Mayor John Cooper and health officials said during the weekly coronavirus task force briefing that the community spread is everywhere. People are spreading COVID-19 at lots of places, like where they work and where they socialize.

At this point the Cooper isn’t considering shutting things down again.

“Hospital capacity is the single most important metric,” said Cooper. “If they can’t handle the surge, we would need to respond to that.”

Leaders said the best defense to the virus is to wear a mask, work remotely if possible and limit gatherings to only the people who are in the bubble of friends and family you’ve been around.