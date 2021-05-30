NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville-Davidson County COVID-19 Community Assessment Centers operated by Meharry Medical College will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day.
The assessment center at Nissan Stadium and the vaccination site at the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Pike will reopen Tuesday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. These sites will be open Tuesday-Friday.
Services are free at both community assessment centers operated by Meharry Medical Center.
The Community Assessment Center at Meharry Medical College closed on Friday. The assessment center at Meharry was closed because of the community’s vaccination level and a reduction in demand for COVID-19 testing.
The Meharry Medical College assessment center provided 91,078 COVID-19 tests since it first opened in March 2020.
The COVID-19 Hotline number is 615-862-7777. The hotline will be closed on Memorial Day and reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
