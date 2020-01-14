NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Criminal Court of Appeals announced on Tuesday it would not hear a motion for an appeal for a change of venue in the trial of Metro Police Officer Andrew Delke.
Delke shot and killed Daniel Hambrick during a foot chase near the intersection of 17th Avenue North and Jo Johnston Avenue in July 2018 that was caught on surveillance cameras. The Davidson County Grand Jury indicted Delke on a charge of first degree murder in January 2019.
In the order, the Criminal Court of Appeals said “the law on a motion for a change of venue is well-settled. The Defendant simply disagrees with the trial court’s ruling. That is no enough to justify interrupting the prosecution at this stage of the proceeding and granting an interlocutory appeal.”
Criminal Court Judge Monte Watkins decided the case could be heard by jurors from Davidson County. Delke’s legal team appealed Watkins decision.
“We are reviewing the decision and discussing available options with our legal team,” said attorney David Raybin, who is representing Delke.
A trial date has not been set.
