NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man accused of storming the U.S. Capitol will not be getting out of jail and now, a federal judge is ordering Eric Munchel to be transported to Washington D.C.

The weekend announcement came after a different judge originally said Munchel could be released as early as Monday.

Judge says ‘Zip Tie Guy’ to stay in custody, transported to D.C. A District of Columbia federal judge has granted a stay in the motion to release Eric Munchel from custody.

Officials identified Munchel as a man carrying zip ties inside the capitol during the deadly Jan. 6 riots.

This weekend, court documents showed new allegations against Munchel involving a confrontation at the Grand Hyatt on the night of the riots.

According to court documents, a person said they were harassed after posting a video of several Donald Trump supporters in the lobby of the hotel. That person said he was called a member of Antifa and the hotel security had to intervene, so he could be moved to another room.

“The Trump supporters demanded that I delete the video. One woman flashed her taser at me, and threatened to mace me,” the complaint stated.

One of those people, believed to be Munchel, put their hands on the person and while screaming at him, demanded he delete the video.

His mother Lisa Eisenhart was also arrested and was facing a judge on Monday afternoon. The judge is reviewing evidence while they take a break from the hearing.