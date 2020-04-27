NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum announced Monday the museum and its ancillary properties will remain closed through Sunday, May 31.
The Country Msuic Hall of Fame and Museum, Hatch Show Print, Historic RCA Studio B and the CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame will remain closed.
"The health and safety of our staff and guests are our top priority," said Kyle Young, CEO, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, in a news release. "As we look toward reopening, we will have specific measures and protocols in place and will do all that we can to help ensure a safe and healthy environment for our visitors, employees and the community."
The museum will continue to monitor developments and rely on guidance from public health officials including Metro Public Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization to inform future decisions.
