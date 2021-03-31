NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Councilman said he has the proof the recent property tax hike in Davidson County wasn’t necessary.

Councilman At-Large Steve Glover said Nashville will have a surplus at the end of the 2021 fiscal year on June 30.

A lot of Nashvillians weren’t happy about the 34% property tax increase for those in the Urban Services District. Those living in the General Services District had a 37% increase.

“It hurts most people,” said Claudia Peralta, a Nashville homeowner.

So you can imagine the reaction when Glover spoke at a news conference on Wednesday morning.

“We’re sitting on a $102 to $150 million surplus that is over and above the $300-plus million tax increase the Nashville taxpayers had to pay,” Glover said.

“A little bit angry, disappointed, frustrated for sure,” Peralta said.

Glover is asking for a decrease in taxes for the next fiscal year.

“I think right now we could lower taxes safely 31-34%,” he said. “We may even be able to go to as much as 50%.”

If not, Glover wants the city to spend more money on emergency responders.

“We need additional police, fire, EMT, and we need additional infrastructure personnel because the building has continued,” said Glover.

Renewed push to overturn Metro's 34 percent property tax increase NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro citizens group responsible for trying to overturn the 34 percent property tax increase is on a new mission to…

News4 has reached out to Mayor John Cooper’s office for comment.

“The taxpayers got abused. There’s nothing they could say that will convince me ever, nor should ever convince the people of Nashville they were not abused,” said Glover.

Glover is also submitting a resolution for Metro Council to consider.

He wants Metro’s director of finance to provide the Council its revenue projections for Nashville’s 2022 budget.