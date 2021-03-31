NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro At-Large Councilman Steve Glover held a press conference on Wednesday to discuss what to do with the city’s surplus revenues.
“I will announce Phase One of the plan for lowering the massive tax increase that taxpayers of Davidson County have endured and demanding immediate relief be given in the upcoming budget that Mayor (John) Cooper will present within the coming weeks,” Glover said in a news release. “I will then be preparing to request additional public safety personnel due to increased violent crime rates that have rendered fear over the past year as well as a sharp increase for need of fire and EMT personnel.
“In understanding the needs of the tremendous growth Nashville is witnessing, I will also be preparing a bill to provide an increased process in assisting the community with growth and infrastructure.”
The Metro Council approved a 34% tax increase as part of the 2021 budget.
Metro homeowners will pay 34 percent more for their property taxes next year.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro citizens group responsible for trying to overturn the 34 percent property tax increase is on a new mission to…
