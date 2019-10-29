NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Metro Councilman believes focusing on a better transit system could help fix Nashville’s transportation problem.
Councilman Bob Mendes wrote in a recent blog post that fixing the city’s transportation problems starts with good bus services and adding sidewalks and bike lanes.
Mendes said Metro should pick the worst spots for traffic in the outer third of the county and fix those.
Many of those roads used to be rural and now they get more traffic than they were designed.
One transit rider said that was a welcome message.
“If you have been living in the outskirts of Nashville, it’ll be more difficult to get that right bus route,” said transit rider Becca Groner. “That’s why finding alternate transit methods that aren’t in the central bus station is really key.”
Regardless of what happens with transit, Mendes said those rural roads need to be fixed.
“No matter what we do, the city will keep getting bigger and bigger and we don’t want traffic to keep getting worse and worse,” said Mendes.
He said he’s hopeful the new Metro Council will be able to sort through all of this and come up with a good solution.
