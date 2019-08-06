NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Council will consider on final reading on Aug. 20 an ordinance that would rezone three apartment complexes that sit along Elliston Place.
The apartments sit in an area still know to many as the “rock block.”
“Elliston Place neighborhood is a place that has historically served residents,” said Chris Cobb.
For months the idea of a 15-story complex to replace historic apartments on Elliston Place has towered over residents and businesses, even for Cobb, owner of Exit/In and Hurry Back. The apartments have been across the street from the businesses for decades.
“It’s one of the last authentic stretches in this town and it’s great,” said Cobb. “It feels like Nashville, but if we aren’t careful, it’s going to feel like every other city in the USA real quick.”
It’s not just what it does to the look of this neighborhood. It’s what it does to the cost and these businesses are worried it could run them out.
“The higher the buildings go, the higher the taxes, and ultimately the people left in the area are going to get pushed out,” said Cobb.
Taxes aren’t the only thing businesses are concerned will go up. There could be possible rises in rent and more costs associated with new construction coming into the neighborhood.
“What we’ve been experiencing in this city for a number of years is a system of rezone, demolish and displace,” said Cobb.
City planning has already voted against the rezoning months ago, but residents have received a notice for change in ownership. Now they wait to see what Metro Council decides on their home.
While the Metro Council gets ready to take up the measure, an online petition has over 3,200 people saying no to the rezoning efforts.
News4 reached out to Triumph and Elliston Hospitality, the developers of the project, but they did not return messages.
