NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three Metro Councilmembers have filed a resolution to allow tax payments received the first five days of March to not be considered delinquent.
Councilmember At-Large Sharon Hunt, District 2 Councilmember Kyonzte’ Toombs and District 13 Councilmember Russ Bradford filed the resolution to be considered at Tuesday’s Metro Council member.
The legislation is asking the Officer of the Trustee to allow property tax payments received during the first five days of March not to be considered delinquent and not charge the statutory 1.5% interest as a result of last week’s winter storm.
The last day to pay property taxes for the previous year is Feb. 28.
The ice and snowstorm during the week of Feb. 15 caused many roadways to remain impassable through Feb. 19 and resulted in most Metropolitan Government offices closing for the week.
State law mandates that interest of 1.5% be added to property taxes that are not paid before March 1 of the year following the tax due date – the first Monday in October of the previous year.
As a result of hazardous driving conditions, some taxpayers were unable to physically go to the Trustee’s Office to pay their taxes and the U.S. Postal Service experienced significant delays, which could cause some tax payments to arrive late.
“We want to extend gratitude to Trustee Erica Gilmore for showing compassion to the constituents of Nashville and Davidson County and for her willingness to mitigate the unforeseen circumstances during this past week,” the councilmembers said in a news release.
