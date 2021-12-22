NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Council approved to use $9 million from Nashville’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund to buy SUVs for the Metro Nashville Police Department.
It’s the most recent thing the Council has allocated money toward from the federal COVID fund.
So far, the ARP funds have gone toward things like utility assistance, housing and rental assistance, and now 125 SUVs for the police department.
City officials said the purpose of the American Rescue Plan fund is to mitigate the negative effect of the pandemic on the economy and people.
“It’s fairly broad-based in terms of you can fund infrastructure improvements and water and broadband because so many people working at home throughout the pandemic,” Metro Council Member Ginny Welsch said. “It really is meant to address human needs that came from lost city revenue, lost personal revenue and those things that can be traced back to being the result of the pandemic.”
The Council voted 25-8 with three abstentions on Tuesday night to approve $9 million for the vehicles for the police.
“MNPD can wait. There isn’t any reason that MNPD and their request should immediately jump to the top of the line,” Welsch said.
Welsch was one of eight council members who didn’t vote in favor of the resolution.
“In September we allocated $3 million for housing and rental assistance and utility cutoffs,” Welsch said. “Last night we allocated three times that for police cars. Nobody can explain to me how funding police cars helps mitigate the negative effects of COVID. In the past 18 months, Council has already allocated money to purchase well over 100 other police vehicles.”
Nashville has about $250 million in American Rescue Plan funds.
Things that have gotten allocations from the fun include cameras and cleanup of Brookmeade Park, Meharry Medical College health care workers, rental and utility assistance, and parks and greenways.
“As long as we are putting people first and the needs of people and how people have suffered through the pandemic, if we focus on those things first, we’re not going to have any extra dollars left,” Welsch said.
That is what Welsch said the city’s priority of the American Rescue Plan funds should be.
“We need to stop looking at ARP funds as a piggy bank and as funding for a wish list for any department,” Welsch said. “There are very real and tangible human needs that we need this money for and we should be prioritizing those things and making sure that those things get funded first. And then, and only if, we have extra money, then we can be looking up these other things.”
Welsch was asked what needs could the ARP funds be meeting.
“We need more money for renting and housing assistance. We just recently suspended new applications for the rental assistance because there is such a backlog,” Welsch said. “We need PPE in schools. We need mental health service in schools to help with the mental effects of this pandemic. We need support for teachers. They are overwhelmed. We need testing sites.”
Welsch said departments should go to the American Rescue Plan committee and that committee should decide what it wants to recommend to the full council in terms of allocating the money.
News4 reached out to members of that committee about how it decides to make those recommendations to Metro Council. No one on the committee returned News4’s messages.
Welsch said the city has until 2024 to spend all of the money given to the city through the American Rescue Plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.