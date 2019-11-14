NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro water bills are likely to go up after the first of the year.
That’s not a surprise. The surprise is that the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office threatened to take over the finances of Nashville’s water system more than a year ago, but Metro Council members were never told.
Jason Mumpower, the state’s deputy Comptroller, told Council Members on Wednesday “the patient is sick” and that a rate increase is “the medicine.”
Mumpower told Council members that the city’s water system is not bringing in enough money to cover its aging infrastructure and that the state has placed Metro’s system on a list of systems considered “financially distressed.”
The state could take over the system if Metro doesn’t address the problem.
“We’re not crying wolf. It is that bad,” Mumpower said.
The problem with the water system are part of a larger issue. The Comptroller’s office said Metro is in dire straits, spending more money that it’s taking in.
Debt is increasing. The amount of cash on hand has been nose-diving since 2016.
Metro will end the fiscal year on June 30, 2020, with only enough cash reserve in its school fund and school debt service fund to last one day.
Tennessee Comptroller Justin P. Wilson compared Metro’s gamble to flying a 3,000-mile airline trip with a pilot who thinks he has enough fuel to last 3,002 miles.
“It’s a blueprint for disaster,” Wilson said.
Debt has ballooned and an increasing portion of that debt is being paid for with one-time revenue, such as the sale of city assets. The Comptroller’s office said it’s like selling your furniture to pay your house note.
The city is – in effect – living on a maxed-out credit card and unable to get the limit raised. The water system, in particular, is so cash-strapped that the Comptroller’s office warned it may be unable to pay for a disaster should one arise.
“It’s been going down the drain for the last three years,” Mumpower told Council members on Wednesday.
Council members were stunned to hear for the first time that in April 2018 the state threatened to take over Metro’s water and sewer finances. The state issued an order labeling the water system “financially distressed.” Council members said they had no idea.
Mumpower said that surprised him.
“We didn’t keep it a secret at all. Justin Wilson, the comptroller and I told Mayor Megan Barry and Mayor David Briley about it. We met with them personally and told them in writing,” said Mumpower.
“I was surprised that they were surprised,” Wilson said.
The head of the water department, Scott Potter, also knew about it. Several Council members grilled Potter for giving Metro Council the impression that everything was fine during budget meetings. Potter said that he and the mayor communicated, but he did not tell Council.
“And following the chain of command, we went to the Mayor’s Office determination on how we went forward,” Potter told Council Members.
“I was angry,” Council member Bob Mendes said.
He has introduced a bill in Metro Council requiring more financial transparency from the water department.
“Fool me once. It’s never going to happen again,” Mendes said. “Instead of trusting, we will legislate.”
The big picture for Metro government is that the Comptroller’s office told the city to start balancing it’s budget. That might mean cutting spending, raising revenue or both. If the city doesn’t do so, the state could take over.
