NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The new Major League Soccer stadium at The Fairgrounds Nashville could cost as much as $70 million more than first announced, Nashville Soccer Club CEO Ian Ayres told the Metro Sports Authority on Thursday.
Why would a soccer stadium cost $345 million?
“I always expected it to be more than the original estimate was,” said At-Large Metro Councilmember Bob Mendes.
Mendes is pleased that the Metro Council is only obligated to pay $225 million. The team will pay the cost overruns.
“We accomplished a hard cap on the dollar amount taxpayers have to pay,” said Mendes.
Why will the stadium be so expensive?
At 30,000 seats, it will be the biggest soccer stadium in the country.
A new soccer stadium in Columbus, OH, is projected to cost $233 million, but it only seats 20,000 fans. Cincinnati, OH, is spending $250,000 million to build a 26,000-seat stadium.
Nashville’s stadium cost changed because the original plan was scrapped and it was redesigned, adding more design fees.
There was no explanation of why the stadium was redesigned except that it was to provide a “better fan experience,” Ayes told the Sports Authority.
It’s hard to know whether the first plan was too expensive to build.
An internal document from the architect provided a clue, saying the “design was placed on hold for budget and scope evaluation.”
Starting over on the stadium design added $4 million worth of extra studies and architect fees.
“We knew this was going to happen. We’ve never brought a project in on budget, ever in Metro,” said Councilman Steve Glover.
The timeline for the project changed, which is also driving up costs.
The site at the fairgrounds was supposed to be ready to build on by June 30, but that hasn’t happened.
The delay added more than $1 million in extra fees for the design team and construction administration.
