NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced his office along with Nashville Downtown Partnership is working with state legislators on a bill providing cities with reasonable regulatory authority related to “transpotainment,” according to a news release.
The Mayor’s office said examples include tractor-pulled hot tubs, repurposed firetrucks and similar slow-moving vehicles.
“We want to ensure that everyone who visits Music City has a great time,” Cooper said in a news release. “However, the complete lack of local control over these entertainment vehicles in one of our busiest neighborhoods has created safety concerns and tremendous headaches for both downtown brick-and-mortar businesses, residents and local commuters.
“By working with the state, we hope to ensure that downtown Nashville remains a fun, world-class tourist destination while implementing common-sense policies that prevent traffic jams and disturbances to local residents and businesses.”
Tennessee municipalities currently have no authority to regulate slow-moving vehicles. SB2513, sponsored by Sen. Steve Dickerson, R-Nashville, adds transpotainment to the list of passenger transportation service vehicles for which municipalities are empowered to regulate, including:
- safety policies for both participants and residents;
- the presence of industry vehicles on local roads during peak commute times; and
- preventing local business disturbance by loud music during normal hours of operation.
“These vehicles initially added to the character and fun of the city, but with our rapid growth has come the unintended consequences of growing pains,” said Butch Spyridon, president and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp in a news release. “While no one intends to eliminate this aspect of our entertainment, we need to make sure that downtown remains a great place to live and work, as well as visit.”
“The proposed legislation allows Nashville the opportunity to create reasonable policies to improve safety, mobility and quality of life,” said Tom Turner, President and CEO of Nashville Downtown Partnership. “This will provide a healthier balance for those that live, work and play in downtown Nashville and ensure a more robust and sustainable center city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.