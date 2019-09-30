NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - New Mayor John Cooper spent his first day in office on Monday after being inaugurated on Saturday.
Cooper spent Monday setting his priorities for the first days of his term.
On the first day, Cooper started in with a full plan to look at affordable housing and the city’s budget.
In his inaugural address, he hit on investing in the people for Metro Nashville.
He’s getting to work with the comptroller looking at budget and financing for the city and making way for a new director of finance.
He’s already brought in another person to the office to look at affordable housing in the city.
“Day one, you got to get your finance director in place and get your operating world working, and then beyond that, you got to show you have a Day One priority and then go,” Cooper told members of the media on Monday morning.
Cooper’s first meeting on Monday was with Metro Nashville Public Schools Interim Director Dr. Adrienne Battle. Later in the day he med with Finance Director Talia Lomax-O’dneal and other members of the Metro Finance Department.
He also announced several appointments to his team and other changes in the administration.
Brenda Haywood joined the administration as Deputy Mayor for Community Engagement.
Kevin Crumbo, a noted finance expert and philanthropic leader, is joining the administration as Metro Finance Director. Lomax-O’dneal has decided to step down as Finance Director but will be staying in Metro and assist with the transition.
Kristin Wilson will be the city’s new Chief of Operations and Performance. She was a former Deputy Chief Operating Officer for the City of Atlanta. She has 20+ years experience in strategy, operations and analytics/performance management in both public and private organizations.
Dr. Paulette Coleman will be appointed to the Board of the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency, replacing Ralph Moseley, the retired chairman and chief executive officer of Southwestern/Great American. He was appointed to the board in 2007 and served as Board Chair from December 2011 to September 2018.
Cooper will be filling other positions over the days and weeks to come. He said about one-third of the positions in the Mayor’s office will continue to be filled by current staff.
Cooper will begin meeting with Metro department heads on Tuesday. Before Tuesday’s Metro Council meeting, he will host a reception for members of the Metro Council, department heads and their families. He will also address the Metro Council.
On Wednesday, Cooper will visit Dupont Tyler School at 9:15 a.m. and continue to meet with department heads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.