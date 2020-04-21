NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper said the city's economy could reopen in early May, but the reopening would be data driven.
Cooper made the announcement during Tuesday's Metro Coronavirus Task Force press conference, the day after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee anounced the state's Stay at Home order will end on April 30.
Lee's Stay at Home order excludes six of Tennessee's 95 counties, including Davidson County.
"Based on the latest COVID-19 data, we could see Phase 1 of our economic reopening beginning in very early May if we meet the requirements for reopening," Cooper said.
Cooper said the requirements for reopen would be a transmission rate of less than 1, meaning that each person would not infect more than one other person in Davidson County, a 14-day downward trend in new cases of COVID-19, adequate testing and PPE capacity for our region and a robust health care infrastructure to conduct contact tracing investigations throughout the community.
"These goals have been agreed upon by public health experts and health system parnters as objective, data-driven criteria as part of our public health and economic stratgegy to start getting Nashvillians back to work and back to life as normal," said Cooper.
Metro Public Health Department announced there had been two additional deaths in Davidson County reported on Monday and 33 new COVID-19 cases. The new cases was down after a spike was reported on Monday.
Lee's announcement excludes Davidson, Hamilton, Knox, Madison, Shelby and Sullivan counties, partly because these areas have those counties have its own public health departments.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced on Monday that he would reopen most of Tennessee's 95 counties for business. Tennessee operates county health departments in 89 of the counties.
The new task force formed between Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga held a meeting on Monday afternoon and expect to present a plan on Thursday.
