WASHINGTON, DC (WSMV) - U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper introduced a bill to rename the United States Post Office located at 2245 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. in Nashville to honor the late State Senator Thelma Harper, Cooper announced on Tuesday.
Cooper was joined by the entire Tennessee delegation in co-sponsorship of the bill in the U.S. House of Representatives. Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Sen. Bill Hagerty also support the bill.
Harper was a much beloved public servant, the first African American woman to be elected to the Tennessee State Senate and the longest-serving female state senator in Tennessee history. Metro At-Large Councilmember Sharon Hurt helped Cooper lead the effort.
“Thelma was a friend who included me in her family. She was a mentor, a teacher, who taught me how to persuade even the worst public enemies,” Cooper said in a news release. “She was a true public servant.”
“Through her life and career, Senator Thelma Harper taught us to pursue excellence, bring truth to power through policy and support the community unapologetically,” Hurt said in a news release. “She paved the way for so many of us, personally and professionally, while providing a true example of dedicated service. Honoring my Sorority Sister’s life and accomplishments by memorializing the post office in Metro Center (her former district) is a fitting tribute to my former Councilwoman and friend.”
“I am filled with sincere gratitude upon hearing the Post Office on Rosa Parks Boulevard will be renamed in mom’s honor,” said Linda Harper, daughter of the late senator. “Mom worked endlessly to help others and I see this as a symbolic tribute that will also inspire future young leaders.”
(0) comments
