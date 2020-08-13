NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper announced that full-service restaurants will be able to stay open for 30 additional minutes beginning Monday.

"Starting Monday, full-service restaurants may remain open until 10:30 p.m., which allows one additional seating for dinnertime service," Cooper said during a coronavirus briefing on Thursday morning. "No other changes will be made to operating restrictions in place."

Cooper also said limited service restaurants and bars holding on-premises beer permits, but without a license from the Tennessee Alcohol Beverage Commission, may open with customers limited to 25 people at a time or those who can be socially distanced according to public health protocols. The 25 people limit is also placed on private gatherings as well.

"For both restaurants and bars, no seat, no service. Stand up, mask up," said Cooper.

All bar counters must remain closed.

"We need local businesses to cooperate with this new order," said Cooper.

Enforcement teams will be patrolling area bars and restaurants beginning next week. Any violation of the protocols may result in losing your license, according to Cooper.

"Adherence to these orders will determine lifting any restrictions moving forward," said Cooper.

"Not wearing a mask keeps people unemployed longer and will cause more businesses to fail. Non-compliance by some punishes the rest of us."

Public Health Order 8 requiring masks will remain in effect. Metro's enforcement team will continue to monitor the mask order.

