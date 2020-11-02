NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper announced Monday that Nashville extends Phase 3 on the Roadmap for Reopening effective today.

Cooper said Metro Public Health has issued Amended and Restated Public Health Order 10 and Amended and Restarted Public Health Order 12.

The extended Phase 3 means the following:

Retail stores and commercial businesses may continue at ¾ capacity. Employees must be screened daily and wear masks.

In accordance with Public Health Order 8, all residents and visitors must continue to wear masks or face coverings in public.

No gatherings over 25 people without an approved event plan from Metro Public Health. Approved events can occur at 30% capacity up to a maximum of 500 people. Masks are required.

Close contact personal care and appearance services including, but not limited to, hair, nail, massage, tattoo, tanning and waxing may now operate at 75% capacity.

Restaurants and bars may operate with socially distanced tables up to 100 patrons per floor and 100 patrons outdoors. Restaurants may continue seated-only service at counters. Patrons must be seated with a maximum of eight per table. All restaurants and bars must close at 11 p.m.

Transpotainment vehicles may continue operation at 50% capacity or maximum of 15 people. Live entertainment is permitted. Dance floors remain closed. Cubrside/To-go alcohol sales and open containers remain banned in the Midtown and Downtown areas.

Gyms and workout facilities may continue to operate at ½ capacity.

Metro parks and facilities, including dog parks, tennis courts, basketball courts, playgrounds, skate parks, splash pads and little league sports may remain open.

Click for information on Nashville’s COVID-19 response.

Restaurants and bars may operate with socially distanced tables up to 100 patrons per floor and 100 patrons outdoors. — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) November 2, 2020