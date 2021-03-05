NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper appointed seven Nashvillians to Metro’s Christmas Day Special Review Committee.

They include downtown property owners, community partners and public safety experts who will review and investigate the circumstances of the Dec. 25 Christmas Day blast and potentially recommend improvements, procedures or policy changes.

“From this tragedy, we have an opportunity to learn and become stronger,” Cooper said in a news release. “These Nashvillians bring expertise, experience and diverse perspectives to this committee. I’m grateful for their service.”

Mayor Cooper’s appointees include:

Jamie Hollin, principal at the Law Office of Jamie Hollin and a former Metro Councilmember for District 5.

Andre Martinez, director of policy and communications at Conexion Americas and chair of Nashville’s Community Oversight Board.

Leshuan Oliver, Captain, Vanderbilt University Police Department and member of Mayor Cooper’s Policing Policy Commission.

Brenda Sanderson, downtown resident and co-owner of The Stage, Legends Corner and the Second Fiddle in downtown Nashville.

Paul G. Summers, attorney, former senior judge on the Tennessee Supreme Court, and former Tennessee attorney general.

Darrell Talbert, president of Icon Entertainment Group, which owns and operates the Johnny Cash Museum, Patsy Cline Museum, Nudie’s Honky Tonk, House of Cards, Skull’s Rainbow Room and the Johnny Cash Kitchen & Saloon in downtown Nashville. Talbert is also a member of Cooper’s Policing Policy Commission.

Margie Quin, CEO of End Slavery Tennessee, law enforcement veteran and member of Cooper’s Policing Policy Commission.

Police believe RV explosion on Second Avenue North 'an intentional act' NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Federal authorities are continuing to investigate after an explosion rocked downtown Nashville early Friday morning, da…

In addition to these candidates, Vice Mayor Jim Shulman has appointed Councilmember Jennifer Gamble, chair of the Metro Council Public Safety Committee, and Mario Avila, founding director of the Turner Family Center for Social Ventures at Vanderbilt University.

Metro Council created the committee by ordinance during its meeting on Feb. 16. The committee is separate and independent of the After Action Review panel that Metro Police Chief John Drake established in January.