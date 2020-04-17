NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A convicted felon is behind bars after police caught him with drugs and four guns, three of them stolen.
Police say officers pulled over a Dodge pickup truck with a tag that expired in August on North Fifth Street. The driver, identified as 41-year-old Delbert Porter who smelled strongly of marijuana, immediately got out of the truck and admitted to police he had a bag of marijuana on him. Officers also found 1.5 grams of cocaine and an empty gun holster.
The Juvenile Crime Task Force's stop of a pickup truck with a tag that expired last Aug leads to the arrest of convicted felon Delbert Porter, 41, and the recovery of 4 pistols, 3 of which were stolen (2 in Nashville, 1 in Wayne County). Porter faces gun & cocaine charges. pic.twitter.com/mSzy6ICIOO— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 17, 2020
In the grass just outside the truck, officers found a Smith & Wesson revolver, which Porter claimed to be his by saying it only had three bullets in it.
Officers determined the gun had been stolen from Clifton, TN, in Wayne County.
During an interview with Porter, he admitted to police he had more guns at his home.
Officers executed a search warrant and found two pistols under a mattress and another pistol between the cushions of a couch in the living room. Two of the three guns found inside Porter's home were reported stolen in Nashville.
Porter is being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond on multiple firearm and drug charges.
Porter was previously convicted of felony gun, cocaine and marijuana possession in 2004.
